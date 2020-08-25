Political OD15: All about the message; future, present and past.

At PoliticalOD, we've largely avoided discussing the virus, but this episode coincides with some confused messages coming from the executive.

We're hoping to get the economy restarted and schools are back this week, but there's a risk that efforts to restore a form of normality will be undermined by the rather more panicked tone of the health minister. At the same time, the education minister was forced to perform a u-turn after the announcement of exam results became a fiasco right across the UK.

With mixed messages in mind, we look ahead to Northern Ireland's centenary, which is upcoming in 2021. As unionists look to use the celebrations to bolster the Union, in the News Letter I asked how unionism should define its core set of guiding principles. We should also be using the national dimension of this occasion to 'win friends and influence people.'

Speaking of winning hearts and minds, we look at a new 'publishing platform' called Dissenting Voices. The first paper looks at legacy, and it was curated by Arthur Aughey and David Hoey. It's a substantial critique of the way that history has been distorted (not rewritten).

It should be read as widely as possible.





