Political OD Podcast 8: Confidence in short supply





So far, the new Assembly has been dominated by complaints about funding and the debacle over MOT tests, which are currently suspended due to equipment failure in the test centres. At the start of the last decade, we were in the midst of another crisis caused by crumbling water infrastructure.





In the News Letter last week , I pointed out that nothing much had changed in the last ten years. By 2030 will Stormont have addressed the most pressing issues we face today? It's doubtful while the focus is always on attracting more money, rather than spending what we have wisely or effectively.





There is little emphasis on genuine collaboration or a shared message from the new Executive. Instead, any difficult conversations about policy are immediately shut down. This is given visual expression by parties emerging in gangs at the Great Hall at Stormont, to present their messages to the waiting press.





And the chances of injecting accountability and fresh blood into the Assembly are damaged by a system of co-option that retards democracy.





