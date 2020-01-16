Political OD Podcast 7: Promises, Promises
|William Murphy [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]
As ever, their answer is that the Treasury should stump up the cash, but there is an atmosphere of wariness in London about funding Northern Ireland even more lavishly, thanks to the RHI inquiry's revelations.
David and I examine more of the agreement's pitfalls. It was published in a way that flouted Strand 1 of the Belfast Agreement, it leaves key issues cloaked in ambiguity and it fails to address the structural frailties that cause Stormont to crash repeatedly. I wrote about some of the same themes in a Reaction analysis piece, just after the deal was published.
Download or stream the podcast at Podbean, Spotify, iTunes or Pocket Casts. If you prefer, listen below.
Comments