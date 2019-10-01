PoliticalOD Podcast episode 2: Swanning on. The Rabble Alliance. The big issue bubbling.
The Dissenter and I discuss Robin Swann's decision to quit as UUP leader, chaos in parliament and the Conservative Party conference.
Download at Podbean.
Listen on Spotify.
Find us on iTunes.
Find us on Pocket Casts.
We're on Podcast Addict and a few others too. Bear with us if the new episode doesn't show up immediately in your favourite service. Sometimes it takes a little while for it to pick up the RSS feed.
Download at Podbean.
Listen on Spotify.
Find us on iTunes.
Find us on Pocket Casts.
We're on Podcast Addict and a few others too. Bear with us if the new episode doesn't show up immediately in your favourite service. Sometimes it takes a little while for it to pick up the RSS feed.
Comments