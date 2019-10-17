Political OD podcast episode 3:
In the latest Political OD podcast (recorded 16/10/2019), David and I discuss the De Souza campaign's attack on British citizenship in Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic's Father Ted economic model, which involves international companies' money resting in Dublin's account.
For more on the issues covered, read The Dissenter's piece on the Phantom Menace of the parasitic Irish economy. And here's my article covering the De Souza case.
