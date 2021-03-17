PoliticalOD 22: A roadmap that lacks direction





In PoliticalOD 22, The Dissenter and I discussed Rishi Sunak's budget. It seems to be a holding budget, as the chancellor waits for the end of lockdown to really take action that will restore the economy and the public finances.





Speaking of lockdown, we talked about the Executive's laughable 'roadmap' out of the current Covid restrictions. A document that ducked decisions and dodged discussing data.





This week, there were a few tentative commitments to ease people's house imprisonment and get children back to school. After Easter, non-essential retailers may even be able to provide click and collect services. It's all very underwhelming , as Covid cases fall and the vaccine reaches ever younger age groups.





The Dissenter has discussed the repercussions for SMEs , which are facing the effects of a double-whammy of lockdown and the Northern Ireland Protocol.





