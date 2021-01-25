PoliticalOD 20: Tiocfaidh ar latte!
Last week, British and Irish tweeters' fixation on American politics reached something of a frenzy, as Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. I've already written about the downsides of this obsession. On the podcast, we discuss whether the new US leader is likely to heal deep divisions that have affected politics in Britain and across the West.
One thing's for sure, the government will have to be alive to Irish American lies about the Belfast Agreement, on an ongoing basis.
We look again at the coronavirus debacle. What is the plan to get out of a cycle of lockdowns? It seems that now, even the vaccine doesn't offer a definite way out of the lockdown ideology.
Speaking of ideology, we examine claims that Northern Ireland will be wrenched from the UK by the unstoppable force of Irish nationalism. The latest evidence seems to have something to do with coffee shops. Remember those?
You can listen on the link embedded below, download at Podbean, or find us at your favourite podcast provider.
