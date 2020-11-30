PoliticalOD 18: Borderline Clusterf#£$!
As we hurtle toward the end of the year, and the implementation of an Irish Sea border, The Dissenter and I examine how preparations for this internal barrier are progressing. Spoiler alert: they've barely progressed at all.
The government hopes that a trade agreement could soften the edges of the Northern Ireland protocol, but as David notes here, whatever happens, the lack of preparedness is alarming.
Recently, I wrote a piece at CapX that spelled out the dizzying array of acronyms and jargon that businesses and hauliers face. This expanded on some of Sam McBride's reporting in the News Letter, which explained that the Traders' Support Service, set up by the government to manage trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will exist for only two years after Brexit day.
It's all a great distance away from no costs and seamless trade.
