PoliticalOD 16: Ambiguously certain is not certain at all





On the 16th edition of PoliticalOD, we discuss the Irish American reaction to the Internal Market Bill, and the response of both the government and Northern Ireland's executive to a rise in Covid cases. The common theme is ambiguity.





Boris Johnson sold the Withdrawal Agreement, which creates a trade border in the Irish Sea, on the basis that it did no such thing. From its inception, we've been told that no paperwork or tariffs would be necessary, even though those features were explicitly included in the Northern Ireland protocol. There were mechanisms to mitigate the worst aspects of the deal, but they relied upon the EU acting constructively and reasonably in negotiations. It was never clear why we should expect this change of approach from an organisation that has used division in Northern Ireland ruthlessly to attack the UK, throughout the process.





The Internal Market Bill is the government's attempt to ensure that the EU does not insist on the most extreme type of border made possible by the protocol. Partly thanks to its bizarre method of presenting the legislation, the government has questions to answer about the legality of its policies. However, the idea that they imperil the Belfast Agreement is based on absurdities and indeed downright lies.









David and I talked on Friday, and Covid restrictions have since got worse. One absurdity - that the pubs are opening up just as private gatherings are banned - we can attribute directly to Sinn Fein's insistence on an 'all-Ireland strategy.' Drink only pubs should, in fact, have been opened up months ago.





As per usual, you can stream or download at the links below.





















And we're now up and running on TuneIn, which means you can listen on your Alexa or Google smark speaker.















































































