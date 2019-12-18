PoliticalOD Podcast 6: Health status, Executive stasis and Boris's strategic manoeuvres on Brexit
The Dissenter and I discuss the origins of the health crisis, a prospective Stormont deal that will solve very little and the strategic challenges that face Boris on Brexit.
You can listen at Podbean.
Or at Spotify.
ITunes.
Pocketcasts.
