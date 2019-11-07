PoliticalOD podcast Episode 4: Party manoeuvres, fighting the last election who who knows what will happen
In the latest PoliticalOD podcast, The Dissenter and I discuss the election and how the contest will pan out in Northern Ireland. The various anti-DUP pacts and the MPs standing down. Nationally, we ask whether we'll have a Tory government that rushes through the Withdrawal Agreement or a Labour administration that means more delay.
