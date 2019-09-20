Political OD podcast
This is something of an experiment. David, from The Dissenter, and I have recorded a short podcast, Political OD.
We hope that fairly regularly we'll have a look at political developments in Northern Ireland and beyond, to try to make sense of what's going on. Inevitably, the first episode asks; Backstop or go? And we discuss whether David Cameron is a hero or a villain.
The perspective is unionist, but we'll try and take a broader view, touching on international politics.
The first episode is a trial and it was recorded without any fancy equipment. Still, the quality if perfectly ok to hear what we're saying. Do have a listen and let us know what you think. @3000Versts @thedissenter
Download the podcast here.
And follow for subsequent episodes.
Find us on Pocket Casts here.
Comments