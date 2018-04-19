Three Thousand Versts of Loneliness
Current affairs, Northern Ireland, Russia, Eastern Europe, football, culture.
Pages
Home
About me
Commenting
Thursday, 19 April 2018
Writing elsewhere
Some recent articles that you may have missed.
From
Reaction
:
As we take back control from Brussels, we must not forget to protect the British constitution
Kingsmill, Sinn Fein, and why stability in Northern Ireland is still a long way off
Northern Ireland needs the short, sharp shock of direct rule
The British government must admit a hard border is possible
Theresa May should ignore the pressure to punish Russia before she knows all the facts
The Brexit transition deal isn't going down well in Northern Ireland
The Irish rugby rape trial was inflamed by social media war
From
CapX
:
Will Brexit scupper the Good Friday Agreement?
From the
News Letter
:
IFA must quite friendly NI-RoI game over sectarian poaching
Hard now to see the shared society envisaged in 1998
Posted by
Owen Polley
at
12:48
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment